Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Kerr Describes His Alter Ego: He's 'Another Person On Stage'

Jason Aldean is breaking down his signature style! The 45-year-old country crooner described his iconic cowboy look while talking to Access Hollywood at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. His wife, Brittany Kerr, also revealed Jason has an alter ego. "Truly he is one person here and another person on stage, it's like his alter ago comes out. He is so calm, cool, collected all the time in person and then on stage he's like this wild crazy performer that I just don't know who he is. It's pretty cool to watch," she told Access.

