Jason Aldean and Ryan Hurd are weighing in on Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean's feud. The country singers are supporting their respective wives, after the women had a tense interaction online about controversial remarks Brittany made regarding gender identity. "I always support and love Maren," Ryan wrote on Twitter. While Jason seemed to be stand by his wife, commenting "MY Barbie" on a photo Brittany posted to Instagram after the exchange.

