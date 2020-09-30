Also available on the nbc app

Oct. 1, 2020, will mark three years since dozens of country fans were tragically killed in a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas. Ahead of the difficult anniversary, Jason Aldean told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles, "This time of year, it's always something that's kind of in the back of our mind. I mean, you just– you'll never forget it." The "Got What I Got" singer also explained that the best way to honor the memories of those lost is to continue to perform: "It's easy to crawl up in a corner and not come out, you know? It's a lot harder to get up and get back out there and do what you do." Plus, Jason dished on his family life, his years-long friendship with Luke Bryan and Wolf Moon Bourbon, his new whiskey collaboration with Florida Georgia Line.

Appearing: