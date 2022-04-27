Also available on the nbc app

Jared Padalecki gave fans a hopeful update after being involved in a major car accident. The 39-year-old "Supernatural" alum shared a sweet Instagram selfie on Tuesday of him and his 5-year-old daughter, Odette, with big grins. "Hey y'all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I'm definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I'm so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone," the "Walker" star wrote.

