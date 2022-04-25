Also available on the nbc app

Jared Padalecki is on the mend after being involved in a car accident. The 39-year-old "Supernatural" alum was supposed to attend a fan event in New Jersey with his co-star Jensen Ackles on Sunday, but Jensen took the stage solo and shared with the crowd why Jared couldn't be there. "[Jared] sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He's sad he can't be here. He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn't driving. He was in the passenger seat, and he's lucky to be alive," he said.

