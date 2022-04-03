Also available on the nbc app

Jared Leto is a man of many talents! On the red carpet at the 2022 Grammys in Las Vegas, the "House of Gucci" star broke down his fashionable ensemble and joked that he wasn't hot in his fur coat because he's "like a lizard." Jared also reacted to all the success that his new movie "Morbius" is bringing in and promised that new music from his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, is coming very soon.

