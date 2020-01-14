Also available on the nbc app

January Jones isn’t afraid to speak her mind, and in one case her vocal opinions landed her a date with Nick Viall of “The Bachelor” fame! The 42-year-old actress revealed on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast that after Nick’s season of “The Bachelor” aired back in 2016, she was so invested in the show that she would publicly announce her not-so-favorable opinions of the franchise’s star wherever she went. Well, Nick saw the chance to shoot his shot—he asked the “Mad Men” actress on a date to clear the air! And while they may not have gotten past the one-on-one, January and Nick remain friends to this day.

