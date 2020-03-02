Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle is a great best friend! Actress Janina Gavankar spoke with Access Hollywood at the premiere of “The Way Back” on Sunday where she revealed that not only does she have a new man in her life, but her longtime friend Meghan Markle already knows all about the relationship. “She’s one of my best friends, she knows everything that’s going on all the time,” the 39-year-old actress said. And of course, like any best friend would, Janina said she knew all about Harry when he and Meghan first started dating as well. “The Way Back” hits theaters on March 6th.

