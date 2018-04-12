Janice Dickinson Testifies Bill Cosby Drugged & Raped Her During Sexual Assault Retrial

Also available on the NBC app

Janice Dickinson became the fourth "prior bad acts" witness to testify against Bill Cosby this week in his retrial on three charges of aggravated indecent assault related to his alleged actions toward Andrea Constand in 2004. Dickinson shared graphic details about her alleged sexual encounter with "The Cosby Show" actor in a Lake Tahoe hotel in 1984, claiming he drugged her with a blue pill. Watch for more details.

