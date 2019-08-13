Janet Jackson Leaves Superfan Dad Speechless With Epic Backstage Surprise

Also available on the NBC app

Keith Strawder's sons made his wildest dreams come true with a little help from Janet Jackson! After surprising their dad with tickets to the Janet's Las Vegas concert residency for Father's Day, the boys worked with her team to orchestrate a surprise run-in with the songstress herself backstage. Keith gasped as Janet popped up behind him, and he later told Access Hollywood that it felt as if his "spirit was leaving [his] body in that moment – and it's not back yet!"

