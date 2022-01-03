Also available on the nbc app

It's Janet Jackson like no one has ever seen her before. The 55-year-old is giving fans a rare look into her private life and struggles growing up in the limelight for a new Lifetime documentary that is set to premiere later this month. In a new trailer for the two-night, four-hour event, Janet shows the real side of her success and tumultuous personal life, including opening up about the death of her brother, Michael Jackson. "Janet" will be released on January 28th.

