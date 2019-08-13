Janet Jackson Admits She Doesn't Have A Nanny For Her 2-Year-Old Son: 'I Do It All Myself'

Also available on the NBC app

Janet Jackson is embracing the challenge of being a working mom. The music superstar revealed that she doesn't have any hired help for 2-year-old son Eissa, telling the Daily Telegraph's Stellar magazine that she does "it all myself." Though Janet admitted that she arranges for childcare while she's working, her friends have reportedly dubbed her "Superwoman" for balancing personal and professional duties in a way many celebrities don't.

