Janelle Monáe Reacts To Her Major Style Moments & The Look That Made Her Feel Like A Queen

Also available on the NBC app

All year long, Janelle Monáe has been raising the bar when it comes to fashion, so we honored the songstress and “Harriet Actress” as “Glamour Groundbreaker” in our Access Style Awards Series! Watch her reflect on her standout style moments of the year, from the sexy, high-waisted, sequin suit she wore to induct Janet Jackson into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, to the Golden Globes outfit that made her feel like "an Egyptian African queen."

Appearing: