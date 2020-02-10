Also available on the NBC app

Janelle Monáe opened the 92nd Academy Awards with a bang! The "Pynk" songstress began the award show's first number with a tribute to Mr. Rogers, then broke into a lively, Oscars-themed rendition of her song "Come Alive," complete with backup dancers in costumes representing some of last year's best movies. Janelle also engaged the audience with a call and response, and she even gave the mic to Leonardo DiCaprio and Brie Larson! Billy Porter also joined Janelle onstage mid-performance and broke into Elton John's "I'm Still Standing."

