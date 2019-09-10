Also available on the NBC app

New York Fashion Week is underway and already belongs to one person – Janelle Monáe! Everyone is still talking about her epic performance at the Ralph Lauren show, where she told Access Hollywood exclusively backstage how the iconic designer put her on the fashion forefront. The singer and actress explained that her menswear-inspired style pays tribute to her working-class parents, and Ralph was the first designer to take notice and reach out to bring her personalized wardrobe to the next level. PHOTOS: New York Fashion Week 2019: All The Best Star Style

