“Mighty Oak” star Janel Parrish chatted with Access Hollywood about the film. She also reacted to co-star Raven-Symoné’s recent wedding. She also reveals what she thinks her “Pretty Little Liars” character Mona would be up to now. "Mighty Oak" will be available on digital platforms on July 7th via Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Microsoft Movies & TV, Sony PlayStation Video, FandangoNOW, and more.

