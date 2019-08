Also available on the NBC app

Jane Seymour and Olivia Newton-John have been pals for quite some time! The actress told the super bizarre story behind meeting Olivia four decades ago. Jane recalls to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles how she met the singer after her father delivered Olivia's sister's baby over 40 years ago. Jane also shares how proud she is of her close friend amid her public battle with breast cancer.

