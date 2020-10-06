Main Content

Jane Seymour Still Asked To Recite This Hilarious 'Wedding Crashers' Line 15 Years Later

Call her kitty-cat! Jane Seymour reminisced about her unforgettable one-liner from the 2005 hit comedy "Wedding Crashers" while chatting with Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily. "I get people that stop me and say, 'Do it! Do it!' And then I'm allowed to go on," she said. "Either that, or they just come right up to me and go, 'Motorboat! Motorboat!' It is hilarious. My career has come down to that!" The British actress also dished on reuniting with Christopher Walken in the new film "The War with Grandpa," which hits theaters on Oct. 9.

