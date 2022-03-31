Main Content

Jane Seymour Reveals There Is A 'Dr. Quinn' Reboot Script

Fan favorite Jane Seymour joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on Access Daily to talk about her new show "Harry Wild" where she plays a mystery solving professor. Jane also revealed that there has been a script written for a "Dr. Quinn" reboot, but claims "nobody so far has asked to do it." We want it to happen, Jane! You can watch Jane in the series premiere of "Harry Wild" on Monday, April 4 on Acorn TV.

