Jane Seymour is remember her good friend Olivia Newton-John. The actress spoke with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall and shared memories of the late "Grease" star, who tragically passed away on Monday at the age of 73. Jane looks back on the last time she saw the star prior to her death, as well as talking about how great of a friend Olivia was. For more with Jane and to see exclusive, never-before-seen photos of her and Olivia, make sure to tune into Access Hollywood on Wed. Aug. 10.

