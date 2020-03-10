Also available on the NBC app

If you got it, flaunt it! Jane Seymour looks better than ever at 69 and doesn't need Photoshop to prove it! The actress loves showing off her fit figure on Instagram and confirmed to People that she never retouches those jaw-dropping pics, saying, "It's just me out there." Jane went on to point out that she has no problem going makeup-free on social media either, sharing how the confidence boost she gets from dedicating herself to a healthy lifestyle translates to that unmistakable glow – and, it's more attainable than you might think!

