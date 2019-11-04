Jane Seymour 'Aged Up' To Play Alan Arkin's Love Interest In 'The Kominsky Method'

Also available on the NBC app

Jane Seymour had so much fun with her latest role! The actress sat down with "Access Daily" hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez to discuss playing Alan Arkin's love interest in Season 2 of "The Kominsky Method" on Netflix. Jane revealed Alan invited her out to brunch with his wife before filming their romantic scenes for the series. She also reminisced about posing in Playboy at age 67, admitting "a woman who can be sensual at any age is empowering for women."

