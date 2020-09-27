Also available on the nbc app

Naya Rivera will always be remembered by those who loved her, including her "Glee" co-star Jane Lynch. "She was up to 11 in terms of her presence and her passion," Jane told All Access' Zuri Hall. "She was loyal, and she expected people to be as loyal and as loving as she is. And she would fight for that. … You could have no better friend than Naya Rivera, and that is why a lot of people are hurting right now." In addition to remembering Naya, Jane shared details on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and new gig on the "Weakest Link" reboot. "Weakest Link" premieres Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

