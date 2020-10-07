Also available on the nbc app

Jane Lynch is conquering the game show world! The "Weakest Link" host tells Access Hollywood about channeling her iconic "Glee" character, Sue Sylvester, when dropping zingers on the NBC reboot. How does this compare to hosting NBC's "Hollywood Game Night"? Jane also reveals who she'd like on an all-celebrity "Weakest Link" lineup and why the Oct. 7 bonus episode is the perfect pairing for the Vice Presidential Debate.

