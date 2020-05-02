Also available on the NBC app

Jane Levy and Skylar Astin had the best time working together on the set of "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"! "He's so funny. He has such a quick brain," Jane gushed to Access Hollywood of her co-star. "I think he really understands my sense of humor and he's gotten really good at knowing what's going to make me fall over." Jane also discussed why she thinks the "fantastical" and musical show has connected so deeply with fans. The Season 1 finale of "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" airs May 3 at 9/8c on NBC.

