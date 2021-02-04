Also available on the nbc app

Jane Levy is a Golden Globe nominee! The actress snagged her first Golden Globe Nomination for her performance on NBC's hit show "Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist." The honor also marked the only nomination for NBC and other major networks combined. After receiving the exciting news, Jane told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans the hilarious way she found out about her nomination while zooming in the car on her way to set. "Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist" airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

