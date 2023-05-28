Jane Fonda is quite the award presenter! The 85-year-old actress presented director Justine Triet with a Palm d'Or Award on Saturday at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for her film "Anatomy of a Fall," but Jane made sure she didn't forget the award. When Justine accidentally left behind her scroll while she was rushing to celebrate with her colleagues, the "80 For Brady" actress attempted to get her attention by throwing it at the director! Once Justine realized she forgot the scroll she fixed her mistake and went back to Jane to have a few good laughs about the hilarious moment. Jane sparkled and shined for Cannes closing ceremony in a gorgeous black long-sleeved top that boasted a long train, which she wore over simple black pants and finished her ensemble with black ballet flats. The actress also embraced her silvery gray short hair that was beautifully styled.

TV-PG Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight