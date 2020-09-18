Also available on the nbc app

Jane Fonda is spilling the tea on her friendship with Michael Jackson! The actress and political activist dished on her former bond with the late pop icon during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." She revealed, "I found him very touching, a very interesting character. I knew him pretty well… I skinny-dipped with him. How about that? Put that in your pipe and smoke it!" Jane also recalled a hilarious story about bumping into Kim Kardashian West's famous backside at a party!

