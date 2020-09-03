Also available on the nbc app

Jane Fonda is separating fact from fiction when it comes to her much-talked about life in the spotlight –and revealing some juicy tidbits about her past! During her recent interview with The New York Times, the Hollywood icon played a fun round of "Confirm or Deny," during which she named the one star she wished she'd slept with! When asked to confirm or deny if her greatest regret was never having sex with Che Guevara, she replied, "No, I don't think about him. Who I do think about, and what is a great regret is Marvin Gaye. He wanted to and I didn't. I was married to Tom [Hayden]."

