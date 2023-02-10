Main Content

Jane Fonda Rates Tom Brady's Thirst Trap Instagram Photo A '12' Out Of 10 (Exclusive)

CLIP02/09/23

Jane Fonda is getting back in the workout studio! The "80 For Brady" star and '80s fitness icon partnered with H&M Move as she and choreographer JaQuel Knight teamed up to host a Jane Fonda-inspired workout class. Jane chatted exclusively with Access Hollywood producer and guest correspondent Emily Orozco about the partnership. Plus, she shared her thoughts on Tom Brady's retirement – as well as the athlete's recent thirst trap! "Wow, I've never seen him naked! Interesting," she quipped, adding that she’d rate it "a 12, maybe."

