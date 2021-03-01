Also available on the nbc app

Jane Fonda is calling on Hollywood to do its part to promote more diversity in storytelling. The Hollywood icon received this year's Cecil B. DeMille award at Sunday's Golden Globes for her six-decade career dominating the big and small screens. Jane took the stage in a recycled white pantsuit and rocked natural grey locks before delivering a passionate plea for more forward-thinking leadership across the entertainment industry.

Appearing: