Jane Fonda Arrested On U.S. Capitol Steps During Climate Change Protest

Jane Fonda was among 16 people arrested at the U.S. Capitol during a climate change protest. All were charged with "crowding, obstruction or incommoding," the U.S. Capitol police told Access Hollywood in a statement. The Oscar winner was seen being handcuffed and escorted down the steps by authorities in a video posted by Fire Drill Fridays, an organization Fonda helped launch. The longtime activist previously revealed her intent to demonstrate every Friday for 14 weeks, citing inspiration from teenage climate advocate Greta Thunberg. "I decided to upend my life and move to Washington D.C. for four months to focus on climate change," Fonda said on Instagram.

