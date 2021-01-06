Also available on the nbc app

Jana Kramer is counting her blessings! The mama of two shared a reminder for other parents as she took to social media to detail a frightening incident at the park with husband Mike Caussin and their kids, 4-year-old daughter Jolie and 2-year-old son Jace. She explained, "Mike was also patrolling too, but we both went down the slide with Jace because Jolie was running around. But then the next minute a lady walked up to me and said, 'Your daughter just got into a white SUV.'" The actress and singer recalled running to the parking lot in a panic before finding Jolie at the car with another little girl and her mom!

Appearing: