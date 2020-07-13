Also available on the nbc app

Jana Kramer is speaking her truth about the struggles of motherhood. The "One Tree Hill" alum, who shares kids Jolie, 4, and Jace, 1, with her husband Mike Caussin, took to Instagram to share a tearful yet relatable parenting experience with her millions of followers. "This is motherhood. Exhausted, heart strings breaking and crying in a dark room just wanting their baby to fall asleep because you're exhausted too," she wrote alongside a pic of herself with tears streaming down her face.

