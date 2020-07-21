Also available on the nbc app

Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin are marking a bittersweet milestone in their marriage. The "One Tree Hill" alum shared an emotional message on Instagram to commemorate the day that she found out about her husband's infidelity in 2016. "Holy hell, 4 years ago the worst day of both of our lives and damn did our world literally explode," she wrote. "But last night was the first time on this day that we were closer than ever. Sure, there were some tears, but the connection was stronger than it's ever been."

