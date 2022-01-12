Main Content

Jana Kramer Confirms Romance With New Boyfriend: 'It Feels Really Nice To Find Happiness'

CLIP01/12/22

Jana Kramer is ready to make her relationship official! The country singer shared the first photos of herself with her new boyfriend Ian Schinelli on Instagram on Tuesday. "Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart. I don't know what the future holds and honestly who does…Every day I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way," she wrote along with the pictures.

