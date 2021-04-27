Also available on the nbc app

Jana Kramer has accused her estranged husband Mike Caussin of adultery in a bombshell divorce filing. The mother of two accused the former football player of alleged “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery,” according to court documents. The paperwork also notes that the duo has a post nuptial agreement and that Kramer hopes to share custody of their two children as well as asking Caussin to foot the bill for her legal fees and to pay alimony. Access Hollywood has reached out to the former couple’s teams for comment.

