Jana Duggar is breaking her silence. The former "Counting On" star took to Instagram on Tuesday to speak out about being charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, claiming the situation was "an accident." "The raw facts: I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police," the post reads in part.

