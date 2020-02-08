Also available on the NBC app

Lifetime's new movie "The Neighbor In The Window" is a twisted true story about a manipulative stalker who terrorizes her neighbor. Jamie-Lynn Sigler is the object of her obsession, and she told All Access’ Sibley Scoles that she still can't believe this tale really happened. "It's a true story, which we had to keep reminding ourselves of as we were shooting it, because the drama feels so elevated," she said. Kathie Truitt, the woman whose story Jamie-Lynn's movie is inspired by, also told Access about the nightmare that she faced. "The Neighbor In The Window" premieres Feb. 8 at 8/7c on LMN.

