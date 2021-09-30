Princess Beatrice Reveals Her Daughter's Name And It Has A Special Tie To The Queen
Jamie Spears is breaking his silence after being suspended as his daughter, Britney Spears' conservator on Wednesday. In a new statement from his attorney, Vivan Thoreen, Jamie addressed the court's decision. "For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father…this included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children," the statement said in part.