Jamie Spears Calls Conservatorship Suspension 'Disappointing' & A 'Loss For Britney'

Jamie Spears is breaking his silence after being suspended as his daughter, Britney Spears' conservator on Wednesday. In a new statement from his attorney, Vivan Thoreen, Jamie addressed the court's decision. "For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father…this included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children," the statement said in part.

