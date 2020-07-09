Also available on the nbc app

The cast of "Zoey 101" reunited – and it felt so good! Jamie Lynn Spears, Paul Butcher, Sean Flynn, Kristin Herrera, Chris Massey, Erin Sanders and Matthew Underwood chatted with Access Hollywood about reuniting to film an all-new version of the fan-favorite "All That" sketch "Thelma Stump," which is airing July 11 on Nickelodeon. The cast shared their hopes of be able to reboot their hit series in the near future, and shared where they are in the process now. Jamie revealed where she wants and thinks her beloved character Zoey would be in life, and Sean shared if he believes Zoey and Chase would be together in the potential reboot. Plus, Jamie revealed if being involved with "All That" again gave her any "cool mom" points with her two daughters.

