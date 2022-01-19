Jamie Lynn Spears' memoir, "Things I Should Have Said," is out now. While promoting the book on Tuesday, the "Sweet Magnolias" star stopped by Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast on Spotify. During the episode, she tearfully opened up about Britney's 2007 head-shaving breakdown and how she heard the news from her friends. Jamie Lynn also discussed facing her own crisis with her pregnancy and having to hide it from everyone outside of her inner circle, including Britney.

