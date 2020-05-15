Also available on the NBC app

Jamie Lynn Spears is so full of gratitude. The "Sweet Magnolias" actress tearfully recalled daughter Maddie's life-threatening ATV accident in February 2017 when she joined Maria Menounos on the "Better Together" podcast. The then-8-year-old nearly drowned three years ago after being submerged in a pond on her family's property in Louisiana. "There's nothing worse than looking at your child and thinking that you failed her," Jamie Lynn said. "I didn't want her to think that I couldn't save her or that I didn't try to save her."

