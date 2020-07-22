Also available on the nbc app

Jamie Lynn Spears is shutting down any speculation about her sister Britney Spears' well-being. The actress spoke out in solidarity with fellow celebrities rallying in support of mental health awareness, quoting an excerpt from Halsey's social media message in which the singer reflected on her own decade-long bipolar diagnosis and encouraged fans to practice kindness with anyone facing similar obstacles. Jamie Lynn applauded Halsey's take before sharing her own, agreeing that a thoughtful and understanding approach is always best. When a commenter later asked Jamie Lynn to weigh in on Britney, who spent time at a wellness facility in 2019, the "Zoey 101" star didn't hold back when coming to the superstar's defense.

