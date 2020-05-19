Also available on the NBC app

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears had the best time getting their kids together for family time in Louisiana recently! "It was a good time for us to be able to just kind of hang out, be a family," Jamie Lynn told Access Daily's Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez. "She gets to spoil my girls, and I get to be hard on her boys, and so that's just kind of fun to switch roles a little bit as girl mom [and] boy mom." She also joked about Britney being a "girly girl" raising two boys, while she's a "tomboy" raising two girls. Plus, Jamie Lynn revealed what her older daughter thinks of her "Zoey 101" re-runs and spilled details on her brand-new series, "Sweet Magnolias." Season 1 of "Sweet Magnolias" is available on Netflix now.

