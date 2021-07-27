Main Content

Jamie Lynn Spears Denies Claims That Britney Spears Bought Her A Florida Condo: ‘Stop Reachin’

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out following a report that her sister Britney is bankrolling her frequent vacation spot. The “Zoey 101” star took to Instagram to try to set the record straight, days after The Sun reported that a Destin, Florida penthouse condo she frequents was bought in 2001 by a company Britney has owned for more than two decades, and that the condo was listed as a property of the pop star’s in 2009 conservatorship filings. In a post responding to the report Britney paid for the property, Jamie Lynn wrote in part, “I don’t own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach [vacations] at the Ritz anyway. Simple FACTS. Y’all need to stop reachin’.”

