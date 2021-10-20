Also available on the nbc app

Jamie Lynn Spears wants to donate proceeds of her upcoming book to charity, but one organization has publicly declined her offer. The mental health nonprofit, This Is My Brave's, turned down any donations given by the 30-year-old actress on Monday on Instagram. According to People, a source said the "Sweet Magnolia's" star was hurt by the nonprofit's decision. Jamie Lynn revealed earlier this month that she was releasing a tell-all memoir titled, "Things I Should Have Said," where she will discuss her mental health.

