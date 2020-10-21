Also available on the nbc app

Can you imagine Jamie Lynn Spears as Bella Swan? Well, she couldn't! The actress and singer recalled auditioning for the lead in "Twilight" when she was just 16, telling Nylon magazine that the opportunity didn't exactly excite her at the time. In fact, she admitted that it took major convincing for her to even give it a shot! By the time she tried out, she had no idea she was also preparing for another life-altering role: motherhood!

Appearing: