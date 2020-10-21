Access
Jamie Lynn Spears Auditioned For 'Twilight' When She Was Pregnant At 16

CLIP10/20/20
Can you imagine Jamie Lynn Spears as Bella Swan? Well, she couldn't! The actress and singer recalled auditioning for the lead in "Twilight" when she was just 16, telling Nylon magazine that the opportunity didn't exactly excite her at the time. In fact, she admitted that it took major convincing for her to even give it a shot! By the time she tried out, she had no idea she was also preparing for another life-altering role: motherhood!

Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, Twilight, jamie lynn spears, zoey 101, jamie lynn spears zoey 101, Bella Swan, jamie lynn spears twilight, zoey 101 reboot, zoey 101 reunion
Clips

