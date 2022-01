Also available on the nbc app

Jamie Lynn Spears is trying once again to set the record straight about her and sister Britney Spears' ongoing public feud. The actress and singer spilled all the tea in an extensive two-part interview on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast this week, where Jamie Lynn broke down Britney's heated reaction to her new memoir and clarified her side of the story.

