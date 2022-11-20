Main Content

Jamie Lee Curtis 'Would Love To' Do 'Freaky Friday 2' With Lindsay Lohan: It'd 'Be A Perfect Time'

CLIP11/20/22

At the 2022 Governors Awards, Jamie Lee Curtis told Access Hollywood that there's "definitely conversation" around a sequel to her and Lindsay Lohan's beloved 2003 film "Freaky Friday.' "I think people genuinely loved it, and Lindsay and I love each other," the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" actress shared. "She's grown up, I've grown up, and now it feels like this would be a perfect time. And she's just had a huge success with her Netflix movie. So, she's returned to want to be an actor again, and I would love to do that with her." Jamie Lee also gushed over Michael J. Fox, who was honored with the night's Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

